FALL RIVER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man Sunday morning after officers found a loaded gun inside his car during a traffic stop in Fall River.

Courtesy: Fall River Police Department

Officers patrolling Corky Row section of the city pulled Robert Bruton over after watching him speed through a stop sign at the intersection of Morgan and Second streets, according to police.

While checking Bruton’s license and registration, police said they noticed he was reaching for something.

That’s when the officers removed the 22-year-old from the car and began searching his car.

Police said Bruton was sitting on top of a jacket which had a loaded 9 mm handgun in one of the pockets.

Bruton was arrested after the officers determined he did not have a license to carry a firearm in Massachusetts.