Police: Man used note to rob Attleboro bank

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are working to track down a male suspect after an Attleboro bank was robbed Friday afternoon.

Attleboro police said they responded around 1:30 p.m. to the Santander branch on Park Street and were told the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. He did not display a weapon.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the bank and was last seen running down Bank Street toward Sanford Street, according to police.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, saying he’s described as a light-skinned, possibly Hispanic male of average height and build. At the time of the robbery, he had a stubbly beard and was wearing a black and gray zip-up jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a gray knit cap with the letter ‘B’ on the back.

The responding officers searched for the suspect with the help of Massachusetts State Police K-9 units and Seekonk police but were unable to find him, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro detectives at (508) 222-1212.