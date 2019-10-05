Police: Man threatened woman with rusty handgun

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a rusty handgun last week.

Officers responded to Tremont Street after receiving reports of a man brandishing a weapon. When police arrived, the man was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses told police a woman could be heard yelling at the man, “So you’re going to wave a gun at me” and he had tucked the gun into his waistband before taking off.

Officers searched the area and eventually arrested Myles Turner, 24, of Fall River. Police said they found nearly 22 grams of crack cocaine hidden in Turner’s pants at the time of his arrest.

Following his arrest, police searched an apartment related to the investigation. During the search, officers found a sock with a 5-shot revolver inside of it that was stashed under a futon. The gun’s handle was held together with duct tape.

Police believe this is the gun Turner used to threaten the woman.

Turner is charged with carrying a firearm without a license to carry, trafficking in cocaine, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during a felony and firearm possession with three violent felony crimes.