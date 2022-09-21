SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen on surveillance footage stealing a tip jar from a Swansea burger joint Tuesday evening.

The glass tip jar was stolen off of the front counter at the the Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Grand Army of the Republic Highway around 7:30 p.m.

The man, who appears to be wearing glasses and a black V-neck shirt, can be seen on surveillance footage lowering the jar underneath the front counter before turning around and running out the of the restaurant with it.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact the Swansea Police Department by calling (508) 674-8464 or emailing officer Jonathan Furtado.