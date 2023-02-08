WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Westport man accused of stealing dozens of letters and packages from mailboxes throughout his neighborhood.

John Taylor, 51, was taken into custody Monday after officers searched his Cornell Road home.

Taylor took the letters and packages from his neighbors’ mailboxes along Cornell Road, Judge’s Way and Perseverance Lane, according to police.

Officers first began receiving reports of stolen letters and packages in November, according to police.

Police said the vast majority of the stolen packages were Christmas presents, while the letters contained personal information.

Detectives closed in on Taylor after he used a neighbor’s banking information to fund his PayPal account. Taylor was also seen on surveillance footage shoplifting at Lees Market, according to police.

Police said officers found a number of stolen letters and packages inside Taylor’s home, as well as a variety of merchandise that appeared to be stolen.

Taylor has been charged with four counts of larceny under $1,200, identity fraud, attempting to commit a crime, shoplifting and receiving stolen property under $1,200.

Anyone who believes a letter or package was stolen from their mailbox and hasn’t reported it is urged to contact the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.