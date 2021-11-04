Police: Man stole $31K necklace from Swansea jewelry store

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Swansea are searching for a man who stole a $31,000 necklace from a jewelry store last month.

The necklace was taken on Oct. 16 from the Hannoush Jewelers on GAR Highway.

Police said the suspect walked into the store and asked an employee if he could take a closer look at the necklace.

When she placed it on the counter, police said the man grabbed it and took off.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Swansea Police Department by calling (508) 674-8464,

