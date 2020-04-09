Police: Man shoots himself in Seekonk following brief pursuit

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A police pursuit took an unexpected turn Thursday afternoon when the suspect got out of his vehicle and shot himself, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the chase began when a trooper attempted to pull him over on Route 6 in Swansea. The man, who was wanted by police, refused to stop and sped off into Seekonk.

A few minutes later, officers were able to stop him further down Route 6. At that point, police said the man got out of his car, pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

The suspect was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Why he shot himself remains unclear at this time, along with why he was wanted by police. The incident remains under investigation.