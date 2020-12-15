Police: Man posed as power company employee, helped steal large safe from elderly Rehoboth couple

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Dedham man Tuesday after he reportedly posed as a power company employee and helped steal a large safe from an elderly Rehoboth couple last month.

Sonny George, 51, and an unidentified man, according to police, told the couple they needed to check the fuse panel in their basement.

The men also claimed they needed to discuss upcoming construction with them that could affect their power service, according to police.

Police said while the unidentified man went into the basement with one of the residents, George kept the other distracted as a third suspect stole the safe from their bedroom.

After several minutes, police said the residents became skeptical of the suspects and questioned them about the legitimacy of their claims. That’s when George and the other man left and drove off in a dark SUV.

The residents contacted police later on once they discovered their safe was missing.

George is charged with one felony count of entering a dwelling under false pretenses and larceny from a building. He’s also being held as a fugitive from justice on unrelated charges in a nearby state.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the other two suspects is asked to contact Detective Paul McGovern at (508) 252-3722 ext. 1135.

