Police: Man impersonated officer in attempted break-in

DARTMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — A man pretending to be a police officer tried to break into a home early Wednesday morning, according to Dartmouth police.

Joshua Correia, 20, is facing charges of impersonating a police officer, vandalism and attempted burglary, Dartmouth police said in a news release.

According to police, a homeowner on Avis Street called 911 shortly after 2 a.m., saying a man carrying a metal pipe was banging loudly on the door. The caller said the man shouted “This is the police! I have a warrant! Open the door!”

After calling 911, the homeowner told police the suspect then tried to kick in both the front and back door. According to police, an officer arriving at the home saw the suspect run into the woods.

Less than two hours later, police said the officer spotted Correia walking in the area of Avis Street. He placed Correia under arrest, after identifying him as the suspect.

Police said Correia would be arraigned at New Bedford District Court.