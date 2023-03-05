NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police arrested a man who they say had a loaded handgun in his possession while he was inside a children’s trampoline park.

According to a release, around 7 p.m., police dispatch received a call saying that a man with a gun was inside Funz Trampoline Park.

Officers arrived at the building and were able to find a suspect matching the description.

When the suspect — later identified as Chantra Say, 32, of Fall River — saw the police, they say he attempted to hand a bag to another person, but the person refused to take it.

Say then threw the bag into a nearby garbage bin as he was stopped by several officers.

Police said Say at first resisted arrest, but the officers were eventually able to place him in handcuffs and take him into custody.

Officers then searched the bag where they found a loaded 9mm handgun, with 13 rounds of ammunition.

While booking, Say initially refused to identify himself, but once officers were able to positively identify him, they found he is currently on probation out of Bristol County Superior Court for assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm for his involvement for a shooting in 2010.

Say is now being charged with carrying a high-capacity firearm, possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest.