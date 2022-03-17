SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts man was arrested Wednesday after investigators discovered he had one of the dirt bikes stolen from a Seekonk motorsports store last month.

Juan Miguel Morel Marte, 19, of Lawrence, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200.

The bike that Morel Marte had was one of nine that were stolen from MotorSports Nation back in February.

It’s unclear whether Morel Marte was one of the people who broke into the store and stole the bikes.

Police found two of the nine bikes in the middle of Route 6, as well as another pair right outside the store.

The Seekonk Police Department has partnered with the Boston Police Department, the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies to investigate a series of targeted thefts at various MotorSports Nation locations.

Detectives have executed a number of search warrants for various storage units in the Boston area, where police said stolen bikes from the Seekonk MotorSports store were also recovered.

Police said investigators have also found ties to organized crime and gang-related activity.