Police: Man found dead in icy pond went for a swim

Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team responding to an ice incident in Wareham. Courtesy: Tyler Reardon for PCTRT

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Divers have recovered the body of a man who was reportedly swimming in an icy pond Sunday evening, according to Wareham Police Chief John Walcek.

Walcek said the man’s body was found Monday afternoon by members of the Plymouth County Technical Rescue Team. He has not yet been identified.

The pond, according to Wareham Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Haskell, is a reservoir used to flood a nearby cranberry bog.

“Obviously, this is not the outcome we were looking for,” Walcek said.

Initial reports indicated the man may have fallen through the ice, but investigators later learned he was intentionally swimming in the frigid waters.

The man, according to Wareham Police Lieutenant John Gerard, regularly went and liked swimming in cold water.

Gerard said two other people were with the man at the time, however, they were on shore and had no intentions of swimming themselves.

The man’s death does not appear suspicious at this time, though the incident remains under investigation.