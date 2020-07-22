Police: Man coughed near officer issuing him a parking ticket, claimed he has COVID-19

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Northboro man was arrested Tuesday after he coughed in the direction of an officer who was issuing him a parking ticket and told her that he had COVID-19, according to Westport Police Detective Robert Rebello.

Steven Lesnikowski, 29, has been charged with threat of a dangerous substance, assault and battery and destruction of a parking ticket.

Rebello said the incident took place while the officer was issuing the citation for Lesnikowski’s vehicle, which was illegally parked at West Beach.

As she was writing the ticket, Lesnikowski approached the officer and told her that he didn’t see the signage. He then asked her if the ticket could be torn up.

The officer, according to Rebello, told Lesnikowski that she had already written the citation, but he did have the option to appeal.

At that point, Rebello said Lesnikowski became very hostile toward the officer, yelling and swearing at her. When she went to hand him the citation, Rebello said Lesnikowski coughed in her direction and told her he had COVID-19, “and now she had it too.”

The officer then moved to the other side of the vehicle and placed the citation underneath the windshield wiper of Lesnikowski’s car.

Lesnikowski then got into his car and started to drive off before stopping in the middle of the roadway, grabbing the ticket and throwing it out the window, Rebello said.

Later on, Lesnikowski called the Westport Police Department to speak to a supervisor about the parking ticket he was issued.

Rebello said Lesnikowski claimed he had a video of the incident, but would not provide police with it when asked. He also claimed the officer who issued him the ticket was lying and the interaction never took place.

Police urge anyone who may have been in contact with Lesnikowski to seek medical attention if they feel as though they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or if they begin to experience symptoms.