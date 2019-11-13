Police: Man caught with 300+ oxycodone pills arrested during traffic stop

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dorchester man was arrested in Brockton Sunday after police allegedly found hundreds of oxycodone pills in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Derrick Rogers, 36, was pulled over after a Massachusetts State Police trooper saw him texting while driving.

When the trooper returned to his cruiser to write a citation, police said he noticed Rogers was moving around while sitting inside his car.

Police said the trooper then ordered Rogers to get out of the car, fearing he might have been attempting to find a weapon.

While conducting a search of Rogers’ vehicle, the trooper found more than 360 oxycodone pills, weighing almost 50 grams altogether, and a large sum of cash.

Rogers was arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone and improper use of a mobile device while operating a motor vehicle.