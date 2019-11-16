Driver, passenger arrested on separate charges following Raynham traffic stop

RAYNHAM, Mass (WPRI) — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Massachusetts men – one of which was caught driving while high and the other was caught with a firearm, according to police.

Police said the men were pulled over after an officer noticed their vehicle was tailgating another vehicle on King Philip Street.

While approaching the vehicle, police said the officer noticed smoke billowing out the window. The officer later learned the driver, Luis Morales, 20, of Boston, was under the influence of marijuana.

Police said while searching Morales and his passenger, Aaron Henderson, 22, of Taunton, the officer found a black handgun in Henderson’s waistband and a folding knife in Morales’ pocket.

Morales is charged with operating under the influence (marijuana), negligent operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely.

Henderson is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and illegal possession of ammunition.