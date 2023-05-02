NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man who broke into and attempted to steal from a Honey Dew Donuts in New Bedford late Monday night.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said officers were called to the Conway Street business around 11 p.m. after the suspect tripped an alarm near the drive-thru window.

The officers pulled up and immediately noticed a man, whose face was covered, inside the business through the glass storefront.

The suspect, identified by police as 23-year-old Dominick Santo Ferreira, attempted to escape by darting out the door and running down the street. Santo Ferreira was arrested following a short chase down Conway Street.

Oliveira said Santo Ferreira pried open the drive-thru window, climbed inside and damaged the cash register.

“A fast response is a key factor to catching breakers in the act,” Oliveira said. “These crimes are committed by suspects who move quickly and are in and out of the building in a matter of minutes. I’m grateful for the rapid response and the manner in which these officers apprehended the suspect.”

Santo Ferreira has been charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of felony damage to property.