SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Fall River man accused of breaking into a Somerset smoke shop last month.

Nicholas Spano, 39, has been charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property of under $1,200, larceny from a building and common and notorious theft.

Investigators believe Spano broke into the Lit Vape Smoke Shop on Riverside Avenue and stole roughly $300 in cash, several packs of cigarettes and the cash register drawer.

Police said a witness claimed she heard glass breaking inside the store and saw a man, later identified as Spano, running away from the business.

Spano, who is known to police, was apprehended Thursday in Fall River.