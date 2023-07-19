FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New Bedford man after he was caught drinking a beer inside the Freetown VFW Post before it opened Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Brandon Gomes, 38, is also accused of breaking into a home on Bradley Road 15 minutes prior to sneaking into the bar.

Officers responded to the Middleboro Road establishment after Gomes triggered a burglar alarm, according to police.

Police said the officers found Gomes wandering around inside the bar while drinking a bottle of beer.

Gomes was taken into custody following a brief struggle, during which the officers deployed a Taser, according to police.

The officers brought Gomes to the Freetown Police Department, where police said he was uncooperative and damaged the detainee holding area.

Gomes has been charged with breaking and entering during the daytime, larceny from a building, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.