DARTMOUTH, Mass — Police arrested a Lakeville man Tuesday after he reportedly broke into two cars parked near a Dartmouth café.

Officers responded to Mirasol’s Café around 11 a.m. for reports of a suspicious man looking inside vehicles.

Police found the man, identified as 31-year-old Steven Donnelly, inside one of the café’s restrooms.

Following a brief investigation, Donnelly was arrested and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering into a vehicle during the daytime.