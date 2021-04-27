Police: Man beat up, robbed while leaving Dartmouth gas station

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking for clues to four men reportedly assaulted and robbed a man outside of a Dartmouth gas station convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The victim told officers he was leaving the Cumberland Farms on Rockdale Avenue around 1 a.m. when four men ambushed him, beat him up and stole $20 in cash from him, according to police.

Police said the men then jumped into a black sedan and took off.

The victim suffered a minor injury to his head, but police said he refused medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

