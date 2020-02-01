Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay

Police: Man arrested for firing gun inside apartment

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Eric Nellis

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man arrested for firing a gun inside his home.

At 2:30 Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment on Seabreeze Drive for a well being check on the man who lives there.

When they arrived, officers heard two gunshots that came from inside the building. Officers then secured the scene and called in an officer from the South Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

When the SWAT officer arrived on scene, he was able to talk the man, identified as Eric Nellis, 54, of Seabreeze Drive, out of the apartment. Nellis was arrested without incident and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to be evaluated.

When officers searched the apartment, they found two semi-automatic handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Nellis is now facing several charges including discharging a firearm within 500’ of a building, disturbing the peace, two counts of vandalism, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com