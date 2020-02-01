Police: Man arrested for firing gun inside apartment

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dartmouth man arrested for firing a gun inside his home.

At 2:30 Saturday morning, police were called to an apartment on Seabreeze Drive for a well being check on the man who lives there.

When they arrived, officers heard two gunshots that came from inside the building. Officers then secured the scene and called in an officer from the South Eastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

When the SWAT officer arrived on scene, he was able to talk the man, identified as Eric Nellis, 54, of Seabreeze Drive, out of the apartment. Nellis was arrested without incident and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford to be evaluated.

When officers searched the apartment, they found two semi-automatic handguns and several hundred rounds of ammunition.

Nellis is now facing several charges including discharging a firearm within 500’ of a building, disturbing the peace, two counts of vandalism, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm while intoxicated.