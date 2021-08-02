Police: Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police say a 40-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly trying to rob a woman with an unlicensed and loaded firearm early Saturday morning.

According to police, a woman flagged down an officer in the Corky Row section of the city around 2:20 a.m. and said an unknown male tried to rob her at gunpoint.

The officer was able to locate the suspect, identified as Adolfo Gonzalez, walking near the intersection of Morgan and Second streets. Gonzalez noticed the officer and then began to run in an attempt to escape.

Police say the officer caught up to Gonzalez on Whipple Street where he dropped a hard object before continuing to flee from police.

The object was determined to be a loaded 9mm handgun with a bullet in the chamber, according to police.

Gonzalez was eventually sopped near Second and Marble streets, police said, and officers were able to bring him into custody.

It was determined Gonzalez is not licensed to possess a firearm in Massachusetts, police added.

Gonzalez was charged with possession/carrying a large capacity firearm, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of ammunition with a FID card, armed robbery, and resisting arrest.