Police make arrest in New Bedford murder

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot and killed in the city earlier this week.

Jonovan Gonzalez, 27, of New Bedford, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with the murder of Ausarmaat Rahotep, 41, of New Bedford, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced Thursday morning.

On Tuesday night, first responders found Rahotep suffering from life-threatening injuries outside 139 Dartmouth St., according to the DA’s office. He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he died a short time later.

Gonzalez is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday morning, along with charges of carrying an illegal firearm and carrying an illegal loaded firearm.

The homicide remains under investigation.