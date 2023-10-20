FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police have a suspect in custody after a shooting earlier this month landed a 55-year-old man in the hospital.

Deandre Haskett, 24, was arrested Wednesday on several charges.

The shooting happened the night of Friday, Oct. 6. Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire on Rodman Street and arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to each leg.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Several shell casings were found at the scene, according to police.

Detectives eventually identified Haskett as the suspected shooter. He’s charged with assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and vandalism.