FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man has been arrested in connection with the city’s first homicide of the year.

Jordan Gottlieb, 20, was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with murder, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to the front of a restaurant on County Street Sunday night found 58-year-old Antonio Santos suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he died during surgery.

The DA’s office said Santos and Gottlieb knew each other.

Gottlieb is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court.