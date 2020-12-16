Police make arrest in deadly Taunton shooting

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is due in court Wednesday for his suspected involvement in a deadly shooting several weeks ago.

Kali Hollingsworth, 26, was arrested early Wednesday morning on a murder charge in the killing of Jean Carlos Quinones-Lopez, 30, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Quinones-Lopez was shot just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 3. The DA’s office said first responders arrived to find him outside his Myrtle Street home, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at Morton Hospital.

Taunton and Massachusetts State Police detectives continue to investigate the homicide.

