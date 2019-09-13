District attorney IDs victim, suspect in deadly Seekonk hit-and-run

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that happened Thursday.

Police tell Eyewitness News a 37-year-old woman – now identified as Antonieta Vargas – was hit by an SUV while walking on Newman Avenue with her 11-year-old son around 6:46 p.m. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police searched for the suspect for hours and – according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office – arrested Jeremy Schmidt, 27, of East Providence around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The defendant has now formally been charged out of Taunton District Court with Leaving the Scene-Death Resulting, Negligent Operation of a MV, and Marked Lane Violation.



The DA said Schmidt did not stop his vehicle after hitting Vargas with his Jeep Cherokee and left the scene, fleeing across state lines.

Dana Johnson said he was heading home from the gas station when he saw the incident unfold.

“I saw this car hit this lady and the car continued to keep going,” Johnson said. “The lady was walking with a little boy, so I pulled over to help the little boy and called 911.”

Johnson said the entire situation was traumatic.

“It was pure chaos. I saw the car going, I screamed at the guy to stop. He just keeps going,” he said. “I’m going home to hug my kids.”

The DA said Schmidt is due to be arraigned Friday morning in Rhode Island as a fugitive from justice. If he waives extradition, he’s expected to be brought back to Massachusetts where, the DA’s office said, he will be arraigned on charges of leaving the scene, death resulting; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and marked lane violation.