Police make 2 arrests in armed robbery at Fall River store

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Monday for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Fall River convenience store.

Nelson Coelho, 37, and Samuel Lozano, 42, are suspected of holding up the 7 Days Food Market at gunpoint on the night of Sunday, Oct. 17.

Fall River police said they were called to the business around 10:30 p.m. and were told a masked man had entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Through an investigation, detectives identified Coelho as a suspect and took him into custody at a home on Pine Street, according to police. He’s charged with armed robbery while masked and two counts each of trespassing and breaking and entering.

Detectives then learned of Lozano’s involvement and arrested him later that day. Police said he was charged with armed robbery while masked and also served with an outstanding warrant.

Last week, police said they were investigating a potential link between the 7 Days Food Market robbery and the killing of a convenience store owner on Rock Street which happened about 24 hours later.

