Police looking to ID armed robbery suspect at Fall River gas station

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a Fall River gas station that happened back in April.

Police say they responded to the crime on April 25 at the Shell gas station located at 372 Plymouth Avenue.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect shoving the 74-year-old store clerk to the ground and then robbing the place at knifepoint.

A few weeks later, the same gas station was robbed again but police were able to make an arrest in that case.

“I was very thankful to the police that they got the criminal for me,” the clerk in the second robbery said. “It’s scary if the criminals know that our gas station is easy to rob, or something, and no one gets punished.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Vertentes at (508) 324-2796 ext. 260.

