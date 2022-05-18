WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a woman who reportedly stole a doggie daycare van with two dogs inside Tuesday afternoon.

The van, which belongs to Tail Blazers University, was parked outside of a Wrentham hardware store at the time it was stolen.

Tail Blazers University owner Joshua Nichols tells 12 News he was running a quick errand, adding that he had left the keys in the ignition and the air conditioner running.

When he returned a few minutes later, the van was gone.

Nichols said the panic immediately set in. He mobilized the entire Tail Blazers team to search for the van in hopes that the dogs were still inside.

“It was very heartbreaking,” he said. “I mean, where do you look? We just drove around hoping that the yellow van was parked somewhere.”

Nichols said it was extremely difficult knowing the dogs were in the van with a stranger, who at one point was seen driving erratically on I-495 South.

After several hours of searching, the van was found abandoned in Pawtucket with both dogs still inside.

Nichols said witnesses told him a woman who had just walked out of Wrentham District Court was begging for money and a ride prior to hopping into the driver’s seat of the running van.

Investigators believe the woman never intended to steal the dogs and only wanted the vehicle. Police believe they’ve identified her and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

Tail Blazers University offers dog training, boarding, grooming and walking. Nichols said the two dogs, 6-month-old Tessie and 2-year-old Frida, were part of a five-day training boot camp.

Both dogs were reunited with their owners late Tuesday night.