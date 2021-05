DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a woman who recently went missing in Dartmouth.

Ida Iversen, 48, is described as having a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she drives an orange 2014 Subaru Crosstek.

Anyone who believes they know of Iversen’s whereabouts is urged to call the Dartmouth Police Department at (508) 910-1735.