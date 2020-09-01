Police looking for vehicle involved in North Attleboro hit-and-run

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: North Attleboro Police

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police in North Attleboro are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians Sunday.

The North Attleboro Police Department said the victims, an Attleboro man and a Pawtucket woman, were hit while crossing Adamsdale Road around 1:30 p.m.

The vehicle involved, according to surveillance cameras from the area, is a white, heavy-duty work truck, either a Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra, with a metal tool rack on top.

Police believe the truck has significant front end damage and that the passenger side mirror is missing.

Anyone with information on the truck or the driver is asked to contact the North Attleboro Police Department at (508) 695-1212.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/27/2020: Sue Cienki, R.I. Republican Party Chairwoman

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour