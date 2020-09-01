Police looking for vehicle involved in North Attleboro hit-and-run

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police in North Attleboro are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured two pedestrians Sunday.

The North Attleboro Police Department said the victims, an Attleboro man and a Pawtucket woman, were hit while crossing Adamsdale Road around 1:30 p.m.

The vehicle involved, according to surveillance cameras from the area, is a white, heavy-duty work truck, either a Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra, with a metal tool rack on top.

Police believe the truck has significant front end damage and that the passenger side mirror is missing.

Anyone with information on the truck or the driver is asked to contact the North Attleboro Police Department at (508) 695-1212.