SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The search is on for a man who robbed a Seekonk bank late last week.

Police said the suspect walked into the Santander Bank on Taunton Avenue just before 6 p.m. Friday and passed a note to the teller demanding large bills.

No weapon was shown, according to police, and the man ran out of the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have robbed another bank in town last month.

Bank employees described the suspect was an older white man with a slender frame.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Seekonk Detectives at (508) 336-7027.