WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a Wareham man who was last seen earlier this week.

Daniel Smith, 47, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday in the area of Onset Village.

He was last seen wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone who may know of Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Wareham Police Department at (508) 295-1212.