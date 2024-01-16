FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a missing University of Massachusetts (UMass) Dartmouth student.

Flordan “Flo” Bazile, 21, was last seen on Howland Road and Coggeshall Street near the Fairhaven/New Bedford line.

UMass Dartmouth Police said the last time Bazile was seen on campus was around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at Pine Dale Hall.

“UMass Dartmouth is collaborating with family, friends and local law enforcement agencies to find Flordan,” the university said in a statement. “Our entire community hopes for his safe return.”

Massachusetts State Police told 12 News a body was recovered near the Coggeshall Bridge, but did not confirm whether it was Bazile.

Anyone with information regarding Bazile’s whereabouts should contact the UMass Dartmouth Police Department by calling (508) 999-8107.