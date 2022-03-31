FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two juveniles are facing charges after Fall River police say they had stolen firearms and at least one of them was seen pointing his at city detectives.

According to police, the detectives were out patrolling late Wednesday night when they spotted the young males acting suspiciously in the area of South Main and Birch streets.

They were attempting to get the attention of passing cars, police said, and that’s when one of the juveniles reportedly pointed a gun at the detectives as they passed by.

The two males ran off as the detectives approached, but police said they were captured a short time later.

One of the suspects had a loaded semiautomatic handgun and a knife in his pockets, according to police, while another loaded semiautomatic handgun was found in close proximity to the second juvenile.

Police later discovered both the Taurus 9mm handgun and Jennings .32 caliber pistol had been reported stolen from Texas back in 2013.