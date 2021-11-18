Police: Juvenile attempted to steal handgun from high school student’s car

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A juvenile male is facing multiple charges after attempting to break into a vehicle to retrieve a gun, according to police.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an attempted car break. When they arrived, police said the suspect tried to flee the area but was quickly apprehended.

The car belonged to a student at B.M.C Durfee High School, according to police.

Police said the suspect had attempted to break into the car to retrieve a handgun that was inside a bag in the student’s car.

The student allowed another student to keep the bag in her car during the school day, police said.

The gun was seized and is being processed as evidence and the incident is under investigation. Police said there is no indication that the firearm was brought inside the school.

The male juvenile has been charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, attempt to commit a crime and assault.