SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after he significantly damaged a Somerset business over the weekend and assaulted the officers who tried to stop him, according to authorities.

Somerset Police Chief Todd Costa said officers responded to a business on GAR Highway Saturday afternoon for reports of a man destroying an office inside the building.

The officers arrived to find 36-year-old James Patricio shouting while throwing large items around the office, including a microwave and a toaster, according to the police chief.

Costa said Patricio eventually made his way into the bathroom, where he “continued to act irrationally” and charged at officers.

The officers deployed a Taser in an attempt to subdue Patricio, according to the police chief, but it wasn’t immediately effective.

Costa said Patricio attempted to remove one officer’s firearm from its holster during a struggle without success.

The officers backed off to prevent the situation from escalating, according to the police chief, and instead tried to reason with Patricio.

Patricio, however, reportedly continued damaging items inside the business, which Costa said prompted officers to deploy the Taser again.

The police chief said the second attempt was successful, though Patricio continued to struggle even as officers handcuffed him.

Patricio was eventually transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Neither he nor the officers involved were injured, according to Costa.

Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery in attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Costa said Patricio will be arraigned on those charges at a later date.