FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Fall River are investigating after the Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park was vandalized.

The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro.

The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The bench sits across from the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall, which was dedicated just last year.

None of the memorials were damaged, Castro said.

Detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division are currently pouring through surveillance video in an attempt to identify a suspect. There are 13 security cameras throughout the park.