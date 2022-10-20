TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a number of reported threats toward Taunton school employees regarding the district’s handling of an incident among students on an elementary school playground last week.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said several school employees have received threatening and harassing phone calls and messages since the incident, which happened during recess at the Elizabeth Pole Elementary School.

Taunton Superintendent John Cabral explained that four second grade students were playing a game with a jump rope where they wrapped it around one another, pulled on it and spun in circles.

The game left one student with injuries to her neck, which the superintendent said she reported to a school nurse.

The district determined there was no “malicious intent behind this incident,” according to Cabral.

Even though the injuries were deemed accidental, the superintendent requested an independent review of the district’s response after learning the student’s parents weren’t immediately notified.

The Taunton Police Department is not investigating the incident itself, according to Walsh, “however, the resulting threats toward staff made in response to this incident are actively being investigated.”

“This matter is being taken seriously,” Walsh said.

The police chief said those who have threatened or continue to harass school staff may face criminal charges.