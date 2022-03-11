TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating after a 911 caller reportedly lied about killing his girlfriend, prompting a significant police response in a Taunton neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh said the phone call came in just after 3 p.m.

The caller told the dispatcher that he had just murdered his girlfriend at a home on Williams Street and planned on harming himself, according to Walsh.

Officers and first responders rushed to the home upon receiving the call. The police chief said the SWAT team and trained police negotiators also responded to the home.

Four neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to Walsh.

The police chief said it became clear the phone call was a hoax when officers realized no one was home.

Walsh said when officers finally got in touch with the person who lives there, he told them he was in another city and was unaware of anything unusual happening at his residence.

The officers quickly searched the residence before allowing the evacuated neighbors back into their homes. Walsh said they found nothing out of the ordinary.

The police chief said detectives are investigating this as a swatting incident, which is defined as when someone makes a prank call to an emergency service in an attempt to trigger a large police response.

“Swatting is an extremely dangerous practice that misallocates and ties up vital police and emergency resources, pulling them away from where they may be needed to aid in a real emergency,” Walsh added.

No one was injured and detectives are in the process of trying to identify the unknown caller.

Anyone who has any information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Taunton Police Department by calling (508) 824-7522.