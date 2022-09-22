TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating a “suspicious death” that occurred Wednesday night in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers were called to a Tremont Street apartment around 11 p.m. for a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified as Colby Dowling, 26, of Lakeville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, the DA’s office said.

No further information is being released at this time.

