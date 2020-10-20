Police: Man stabbed in Seekonk during altercation; woman arrested

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police arrested a woman in Seekonk Monday night after she stabbed a man in the leg, Seekonk Police Chief David Enos said.

The stabbing occurred in the area of School Street around 7:45 p.m. Enos said the victim was in the passenger’s seat of a car and the woman was walking along the sidewalk.

The woman, who Enos said is in her late teens, stabbed the 19-year-old victim during an altercation between the people inside the vehicle and the people walking along the street.

It’s unclear at this time who started the altercation or whether the two groups knew one another. Several others who were involved are being questioned by police.

Enos said the victim’s family arrived on scene first and began tending to his wound.

The first officer to arrive applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before he was transported to the hospital, according to Enos. The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect was taken into custody nearby on Jane Howland Road. Enos said charges are forthcoming since the investigation is ongoing.