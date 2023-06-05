NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police responded Sunday night to a report of gunshots at a bar on Acushnet Avenue.

Lt. Scott Carola told 12 News the call came in around 7 p.m. from the Whiskey Lounge.

Police arrived to find a “shooting scene,” Carola said, but he didn’t specify what the officers found.

A short time later, a man showed up at St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Carola.

The incident remains under investigation, but Carola said the man’s injuries appeared to be the result of an “accidental discharge.”