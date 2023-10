NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say a man was shot near Bolton Street and Rivet Street around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.

12 News cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off an area near both a business and a home. Detectives were seen going in and out of both locations.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.