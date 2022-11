FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a shooting in a Fall River neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of America Street.

#BREAKING: Fall River police are investigating a shooting on America Street.



A resident tells me it happened right in front of his house — His son heard three shots and saw a man injured. “It looked like he was shot point blank,” he said. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/cx8hdeNKAA — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) November 3, 2022

Police have not released specifics regarding the incident, but the roadway has been blocked off with crime scene tape.