SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a head-on collision in Seekonk early Thursday morning.

Officials responding to Central Avenue (Route 152) around 4 a.m. found two cars seriously damaged.

The road is closed in both directions from Coyle Drive to Pond Street.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

12 News is on scene gathering information as it becomes available. Watch 12 News This Morning for updates.