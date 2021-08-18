Police investigating series of Swansea car breaks

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are urging residents to remain vigilant as they investigate a series of car breaks in a Swansea neighborhood.

The Swansea Police Department shared surveillance footage of the suspects rifling through a truck in someone’s driveway on its Facebook page earlier this week.

The car breaks all involved unlocked vehicles and occurred between 3:30 and 4:40 a.m. in the area of Taft Avenue.

Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras to share any footage they may have of the suspects.

They’re also reminding residents to lock their cars and remove any valuables.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact Detective Eric Thibault by calling (508) 674-8464 or emailing eric.thibault@swanseapolice.com.