Police investigating series of Swansea car breaks

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Police are urging residents to remain vigilant as they investigate a series of car breaks in a Swansea neighborhood.

The Swansea Police Department shared surveillance footage of the suspects rifling through a truck in someone’s driveway on its Facebook page earlier this week.

The car breaks all involved unlocked vehicles and occurred between 3:30 and 4:40 a.m. in the area of Taft Avenue.

Police are asking residents with surveillance cameras to share any footage they may have of the suspects.

They’re also reminding residents to lock their cars and remove any valuables.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact Detective Eric Thibault by calling (508) 674-8464 or emailing eric.thibault@swanseapolice.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/13/21: John J. Igliozzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community