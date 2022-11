SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are warning Seekonk residents to remain vigilant following reports of people stealing mail out of mailboxes across town.

The thefts were reported in the north end of town, according to police. Mail theft is a felony in the state.

The suspect’s vehicle is possibly a black Nissan Sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity should contact the Seekonk Police Deaartment at (508) 336-7027.