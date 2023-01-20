DIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a sink was left running overnight inside a Dighton Middle School classroom.

Dighton Police Chief Shawn Cronin said the incident is being investigated as potential vandalism.

Officers were called to the middle school Friday morning after school staff discovered several classrooms were flooded.

Cronin said it appears someone intentionally stuffed the sink with paper towels to prevent it from draining.

Four rooms, including the originating classroom, sustained water damage, according to the police chief.

“We will complete a full and thorough investigation in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident,” Cronin said.

The extent of the damage and the cost of repairs is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dighton Police Department at (508) 669-6711.